Way.com Takes Socializing to the Next Level

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- With everyone's lives being on the go almost 24-7, it's amazing that some people find time to maintain an active social life. Way.com makes anyone's life easier by giving them easy access to movie tickets and hard to find parking.



Way.com lets people discover new and interesting activities and meeting places to take advantage of in their locales. All users need to do is plug in their city or their zip code on way.com's Activities page to find things to do near them, including theme parks, museums, outdoor activities, and concerts.



This site fills a need that so many other social networking sites try to meet by putting food, activities, movies, and parking all in one place. Want to go to a really hot nightclub in New York, but can't find any parking? Use way.com to find both in one convenient place. Way.com also affiliates with parking companies, and users can find great deals on parking in any of the nation's major cities. Way.com makes it easy to find and reserve parking for large events by providing users with the ability to buy their parking tickets online and reserve spaces in advance.



Want to go see a movie, but don't want to wait in line for a ticket? Way.com also has an option to buy movie tickets online. Users can select their city, a theater, and then a movie that they are interested in seeing. From there, they are able to specify the quantity of tickets that they would like to buy. For people who are more interested in dinner and a movie, way.com also lets its users make restaurant reservations online, or allows them to order food online and have it delivered to their door. Creating a memorable date night or a night out with friends has never been easier.



There is an activity for everyone to participate in on way.com from balloon rides to city bicycle tours to aquariums and much more. The site is incredibly easy to navigate, and simplifies socializing to the point where even the most time-pressed individual can plan a meal out with friends, or an activity to do with their loved ones on the weekends. Way.com is accessible from anywhere with an internet connection and has over 30,000 active users, locations in over 1800 cities around the world, and boasts over 10,000 social connections. New businesses and activities are being added each day, so the landscape of way.com is always changing for the better.



Media Contact:



Name: Binu Girija

Company Name: Way.com, Inc.

Way.com Inc.

830 Stewart Dr

Ste 212

Sunnyvale, CA 94085

Phone Number: 408-598-3308

Fax Number: 888-781-8138

Email Address: binu.girija@way.com

Website: https://www.way.com/index.php



Social Networking Information

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Way/115100378571733

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/waycom