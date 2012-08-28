Way.com Takes the Hassle Out of Ordering In

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Way.com offers users a revolutionary way to get everything done, from planning meetings to ordering food. The Dine section of their website allows way.com users to order food anywhere online simply by using their Dine option.



The process begins by clicking the “Ready to Order” link on the page after filling in their zip code or their city location. From there, users will be able to see which restaurants around them have affiliated with way.com that will take their order. Way.com includes every type of cuisine imaginable from Indian to Italian and everything in between. There is a restaurant for everyone out there; way.com simply helps food connoisseurs find their way to the one what will whet their fancy.



Users can then click on the restaurant that they would like to order from. Way.com includes the minimum amount needed to get free delivery, and also includes a detailed menu as well as restaurant reviews. On the interactive menu, users can select the type and quantity of dishes that they would like to order. The items are then added to a shopping cart and from there are sent directly to the restaurant to be filled. In addition, way.com lists the average delivery and pick up times so that users can know when to expect their food to be ready. For users who are interested in setting up business meetings, meet ups, or dates at a local restaurant, sit-in reservations can also be made through the way.com website.



Way.com's way of ordering food is much simpler and less aggravating than having to be put on hold, or not being able to understand the individual on the other line due to the restaurant's ambient noise level. All way.com users need to remember is the web address.



With the world becoming more and more digitized and dependent on the worldwide web, way.com is a totally new wave website with innovative ideas to order food on the go regardless of where a user happens to be in the world. Way.com makes anyone instantly feel more welcome wherever they are, and less like a tourist who has no idea how to get from point A to point B. Not only does way.com take the hassle out of ordering out, it provides its users with a truly unique and cutting edge way of meeting new people and keeping up with digital age. The site can be accessed from any device with internet or WiFi capabilities, making it an ideal site to use when on the run.



About Us:

Way.com (What's Around You) is building one of the world's largest online market places, putting buyer's and seller's together. We provide ways for entertainment, dining, food, parking and many other activities. Come to way.com and find out what's around you!



Media Contact:

Name: Binu Girija

Company Name: Way.com, Inc.

Way.com Inc.

830 Stewart Dr

Ste 212

Sunnyvale, CA 94085

Phone Number: 408-598-3308

Fax Number: 888-781-8138

Email Address: binu.girija@way.com

Website: https://www.way.com/index.php



Social Networking Information

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Way/115100378571733

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/waycom