Santa Paula, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Waymae, provider of gourmet steaks, is excited to announce its new offerings of grass-fed beef and grain-free meats at Waymae.com. The new site offers a customer-friendly design and special features that make shopping for gourmet, "beyond organic" meats an easy (and fun) experience.



Located in the rolling hills of southern California, Waymae offers only the highest quality, dry-aged beef from both Heritage breed and naturally-bred cattle that are free of growth hormones and antibiotics, and all Waymae cattle are fed only grass and vegetables to produce the most flavorful beef and steaks available.



In addition to its new, easy-to-use shopping cart design, the site also features a blog with tasty recipes and tips for grilling, pan-frying and more. Customers who’d like more than the typical dust-collecting knickknacks for their next birthday or anniversary will also find a gift registry, where they can create a list of the tastiest gifts the Internet has to offer. According to the company's mission statement, Waymae's goal is to "offer exceptional healthy and stellar quality meats to customers through a convenient online shopping experience and superior customer service." Waymae is the result of founding members Mae Truong and Kent Short's "passions and principles for sharing the finest wholesome food with the community that is back to the basic for healthy living."



At Waymae, every cut is hand-carved and that means the beef and steaks you order are the highest quality you can get. Waymae steaks and beef are perfect for family and friends, and they’re also ideal for special events. For customers who aren’t sure what type of steak of cut they’re looking for, Waymae’s knowledgeable staff is ready to answer questions and help guide you in your selection. Visit Waymae.com to find out more about Waymae, its high-quality gourmet products, and its humane and earth-friendly practices.



