Wayne Brothers Safety Incentive Program Update

Kannapolis, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- We have met our goals for the Q3 Safety Bonus,Q3 Safety Lunches and Zero OSHA Recordable Challenge. We have worked 701,821 hours and 1 year without a Lost Time accident. This is the most consecutive hours worked without a Lost Time accident since we launched our Safety Incentive Program on April 1, 2008. Through Q3 of FY2013 we have maintained an OSHA Recordable Incident Rate below half the industry average.



“Thanks to everyone for your support in our effort to “Safely Exceed Expectations”.



At Wayne Brothers, the well-being and safety of our employees is our highest priority. “Safely Exceeding Expectations” is not just our motto, but the way we operate. To support our goals our safety team includes a Safety Director, site Safety Officers, bilingual Training Managers, and most importantly, committed employees.



About Wayne Brothers

Wayne Brothers began in 1985 as industrial concrete contractors. Our philosophy has always been based on the premise that quality begins from the foundation up. At Wayne Brothers, our ultimate goal is complete satisfaction of our clients. We believe our most valuable resources are our people who are carefully chosen skilled construction professionals. At Wayne Brothers our reputation is built around the professional capabilities of our people and their drive to be the best.



Contact Us:

Name: Jason Sisk, Safety Director.

Company Name: Wayne Brothers Inc.

Emal Address: info@waynebrothers.com

Location: 195 Ervin Woods Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Website: http://www.waynebrothers.com