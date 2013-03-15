Wayne Bryant's Book 'Why Me Lord?' Available Through Barnes & Noble, Amazon & Other Publishers

Palatka, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Wayne Bryant's new book, Why Me Lord?, is available through Amazon. COM, Barnes and Nobel, Createspace and his website www.waynebryant.net.



If you ever got a glimpse of this man riding in a boxcar as you waited at a railroad crossing for the train to pass, your thoughts would have probably been, there goes another hobo on his way to find a free hand-out somewhere. Ted was not your average hobo. This man fought for his country and was awarded the Purple Heart. His present condition in no way reflects on his tumultuous past. He is not here by choice, but by necessity. Having been declared dead by his own government in a country he was never in, and emerging alive in a country he was never supposed to be in, became a very complicated situation for both himself and the CIA.



"How do you survive when the government has pronounced you dead and refuses to change their record?" Ted has no name, no means of support and has lost his family; all because of one lousy meaningless war. Seven years earlier he felt like he was on top of the world, but suddenly one Christmas morning it all came crashing down. Now he must rely on an unseen hand for survival. Did he believe angels were sent to earth to guide and protect him? Ted had no choice, but to believe, and believe he did with every fiber of his being.



Ted was secretly sent to Vietnam, but the covert mission went haywire almost immediately. Injured in combat and suffering from amnesia he survives the hostile jungles of Vietnam for five years before he finally regains his memory. What happens next should never happen to your worst enemy. Is the CIA out to finish what the North Vietnamese Army could not do? Is he really that much of a threat to an already strained political relationship that he needs to be permanently silenced? Hop aboard a boxcar and share a few miles with Ted as he tells you the rest of the story. For more information about this book visit his blog “Angel in a Boxcar.” www.waynebryant.net



