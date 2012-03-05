Waypoint Solutions Group Set to Learn from Several Industry Leaders in March at MSP University/SPC Boot Camp in Atlanta, GA

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2012 -- Each month at locations across the United States, Canada and around the globe, hundreds of the world’s top IT services firms gather to learn from several of the technology industry’s thought leaders about leadership, sales, marketing, service delivery and cloud computing.



The MSP University/SPC International boot camps offer IT firms like Waypoint Solutions Group with the latest in business strategies and innovative technology solutions that Waypoint Solutions Group can bring to market. In addition, Waypoint Solutions Group will perfect strategies to provide the exceptional service that clients are demanding in their own competitive business landscapes.



“We look forward to participating in the MSP University Boot Camp later this month and continuing our focus on maintaining our cutting edge awareness and participation in our industry as a leader in the MSP market”, says Tony Shannon, Vice President and Partner in Waypoint Solutions Group.



During the Atlanta boot camp, Waypoint Solutions Group will have immediate access to many of the top IT manufacturers where Waypoint Solutions Group can also learn and strengthen relationships that will ultimately benefit clients in the long run.



MSP University is the largest online business improvement and transformation resource and independent community for IT solution and managed services providers that wish to increase their efficiencies, effectiveness and net profits. MSP University provides IT business operations, sales and marketing and technical service delivery improvement education, training, fulfillment and consulting services to Fortune 50 IT manufacturer, distributor and vendor channels, and to IT membership organizations, franchises and thousands of independent IT service organizations worldwide.



Learn more at www.mspu.us and www.waypointsg.com



About Waypoint Solutions Group

Founded in 2003,Waypoint Solutions Group is one of the foremost providers of Information Technology Managed Services and Project Management, covering Active Directory, Messaging, Systems Management and Web solutions, to companies around the world. Through its headquarters office in Charlotte and branch offices in Greenville, SC and Miami, FL, Waypoint excels at providing IT infrastructure design, implementation, migration, and management solutions for the Microsoft environment.



Waypoint’s principals possess more than 60 years combined Information Technology experience serving customers in the transportation, military, medical , legal, accounting and retail markets in the United States and diverse cultural locations such as Hong Kong, Dominican Republic, South America, Canada, and United Arab Emirates. Waypoint has earned the respect of companies worldwide for its unflinching commitment to excellence and unparalleled technical skills in helping companies manage their information technology resources for greater competitive advantage.