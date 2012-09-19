Ways and Tools for Styling the Living Room

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- The true essence of a home can be seen through the living room. The most important setting in a living room would be the sofa. As this is a traditional piece of furniture most often it is obvious to find the same old patterns in the market. Even the so called modern sofas can disappoint the buyer when it is noticed elsewhere.



A unique Dallas showroom that manufactures the best designs for sofas and chairs is The Sofa Works. With the manufacturing unit at California all the custom made sofas are made in USA. Whether it is a leather sofa, custom love seats, fabric sofa or tufted sofa, everything is designed to look unique. They are made by order and hence it is hard to find a similar piece anywhere else. Having been in the Dallas furniture market for over 32 years, The Sofa Works is considered to be a unique store for the one who has a true taste in upholstery.



Modern sofas are a craze in the furniture world and if a sofa can be designed according to the customer’s requirement for an effective price, there is nothing better. The Sofa Works has a display of some of the best Dallas furniture they have created so far. The Dallas showroom is a treat to the eye and each buy is sure to be irresistible. The style gallery at www.thesofaworks.com would provide a replica of the future unmatchable piece of furniture that can be owned.



Orders can be placed online on the website or can be emailed at thesofaworks@gmail.com or customers can reach out to the stores personnel at 214-760-1181 all through the week. Orders can also be faxed to the store at 214-760-1182.



Media Contact:

Dallas furniture

http://www.thesofaworks.com

214-760-1181