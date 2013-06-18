Ways for Runners to Get Better Sleep

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Running comes much easier after a good night’s sleep. Follow these seven tips for better sleep and better running.



1. Run- In a recent poll done by the National Sleep foundation, earlier this year, people who were active, were much more likely to have good sleep than not active people.

2. Time it Right- Multiple polls reported fewer middle of the night waking from people who exercised at 7am, rather than later in the day.

3. The bed is for sleeping- Limit the amount of time doing non sleeping (or other well…intimate) activities in the bed.

4. Turn that stuff off- Thirty minutes before sleep, turn off the phone, computer, tablet, whatever.

5. Lights out- bright light screws with the falling-asleep hormones. Thick drapes can help keep out morning light too early.

6. Shhh…sleepy time- Do what is necessary to keep noise from interrupting sleep.

7. Skip the beer- Avoid or significantly reduce alcohol. While it induces sleep, it inhibits REM sleep.



