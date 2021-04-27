Ways in Which QuickBooks Company Files May Be Merged

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- Some companies may have different divisions or entities that have separate QuickBooks files or sometimes a company would acquire another company and want to merge the two. These are the instances when QuickBooks files would have to be merged.



When merging QuickBooks company files, Ledger Accounts need to be reviewed for duplicates. For example, an account could be called Phone Expense in one file and Communication Expense in another file. The files to be imported need to match to the Chart of Accounts. There also could be an issue with combining files if there are spelling differences or if account numbers are different. QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise provides a built-in feature to merge company files and allows for combining balance sheet standards, statement of cash flows and balance sheet summary.



There are different ways by which multiple company files can be merged in QuickBooks. It can be done through QuickBooks, a third-party application, or through Microsoft Excel.



A third party file merge service merges a local data file into a networked data file, merges two different data files, consolidates multiple QuickBooks data files into a single file after adding a class to each data file, and also assists in merging data files prior to uploading to QuickBooks Online.



E-Tech offers an industry-standard solution to combine data from multiple company files into a single company file - with guaranteed results. This service will additionally add classes to all transactions in each company file that can be used for reporting purposes. The merged file is audited to ensure all transactions were merged correctly.



There are a few limitations as to what can and cannot be merged. Payroll checks are merged as regular checks and won't appear in payroll reports. This is mainly because QuickBooks does not allow payroll checks to be transferred from one file to another. Bank Reconciliations also cannot be merged as QuickBooks does not support the transfer of Bank Reconciliations.



Data files with negative inventory and assembly builds do not merge correctly because there is insufficient quantity on hand to build the assemblies and they transfer over as pending builds.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks File Merge Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-file-merge-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk