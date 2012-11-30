Ways to Deal with Debt and Credit Repair

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- There is no set way to deal with credit repair and debt, but there are several options. First, gather up all of one’s debt to find out exactly how much one owes and to whom. Next, look into feasible ways to fix the poor credit without going further into debt. Perhaps hiring a debt repair company would be helpful.



Fix your Credit with Debt Sattlement



Just don’t get scammed out of what money one has to pay off debt with. Maybe a debt repayment plan will work. There are two very popular plans, the “debt snowball” plan and the “debt avalanche” plan. With the first plan, the idea is to pay off debt slowly at first, then faster as one sees it disappear. The second plan relies upon paying off the debts with the highest interest rate first so that by the time one gets to the lowest interest rate ones, most of the debt is gone.



Other ways to cope with debt and credit repair are to investigate debt consolidation loans. These are loans in a large enough amount to pay off all of one’s debts, giving that person just one monthly payment, rather than several. Do some research to find the best rates possible given one’s credit score. Most of this research can be done online. Again, just be aware of scams by dishonest lenders that may try to charge exorbitant interest rates simply because of one’s less-than-stellar credit rating. Paying off debt quickly leads to good credit repair, so try taking a loan against one’s IRA at work or use the equity in one’s house to get rid of what is owed fast. Borrowing enough money from family members or friends to eradicate one’s debt might be possible.



Picking up a weekend job and applying all of the income from it toward one’s debt also encourages credit repair and debt pay off. Perhaps cutting back on “fun” spending would prove beneficial. Rather than going out to dinner once a month, make a delicious, different one at home. Don’t go out to a movie theater when it’s more comfy to rent a video, make some popcorn, and cuddle on one’s couch. Put the money saved toward the debt and it will be gone soon, leaving one debt free and happier.



