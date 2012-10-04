Ways to Pay off Credit Card Debt: Get Quick and Easy Tips

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Debt is a heavy curtain smothering the joy in life for many people. The effects debt can have on one’s life are myriad, from mild depression to outright despair, and if there is no plan to pay it off, these effects last longer and do more psychological damage as time goes by. While they may have incurred their debt over time, most want to pay it off quickly. Here are some ways to pay off debt faster that can help them do so.



Perhaps a debt repayment plan like the “debt snowball” program developed by Dave Ramsey would work. The idea is to organize debt from lowest amount owed to highest, and then begin paying them off one by one. As smaller debts disappear, it makes people feel proud of themselves and motivates them to keep working at their debt repayment, getting it accomplished quickly. It is likely that taking a loan against a retirement account at work and applying it directly to one’s debt will eradicate said debt in one fell swoop, so to speak. In the same manner, borrowing against one’s cash-valued life insurance policy to pay off financial obligations is also effective.



Pay Off Credit Card Debt Fast



When it comes to paying off credit card debt, the above-listed ideas will certainly be successful. Additionally, one can request a loan from one’s friends and family. Often, if they can help, they will, and with no interest due or set amount of time by which the loan must be repaid. Taking on a second or weekend job and putting one’s entire paycheck from it toward debt repayment is an excellent idea.



Making use of one’s home equity can also go a long way toward eliminating debt. Take a loan against it to pay off large amounts of debt easily. Another good idea is to pay more than the premium due on monthly debts. This reduces the principal of the debt, making it vanish quickly. All of these suggestions are also helpful ways to pay off credit card debt, so utilizing one or more of them can wipe out debt in a few short months.



