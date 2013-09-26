Ways to Reduce Cellulite Naturally Revealed by Joey Atlas

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- The manual contains instructions on how to eliminate this condition by following the cellulite reduction program called Symulast – Synergetic Muscle Layer Stimulation. The program was designed by fitness expert Joey Atlas after many women came to him complaining about their cellulite.



Visit the Official Website & Download Joey Atlas’ Truth about Cellulite E-book



This ambitioned the fitness guru to dig deeper and further his research, which let him in on a revolutionary discovery: cellulite is not a skin condition, but a condition of the muscles caused by muscle atrophy. Cellulite Procedures magazine tells that after learning this intriguing fact, he started working on a program that would stimulate the muscles in charge of cellulite reduction.



After testing the program and seeing that it works, he included it in his e-book, Truth about Cellulite. In addition to revealing the Symulast method, Atlas’ manual also provides numerous ways on how to reduce cellulite naturally.



In the magazine’s review only some of them are mentioned. For instance, celluliteprocedures.com recommends women to improve their diet. This means quitting fast food, junk food and processed foods, and turning to organic and natural foods, especially fruits and vegetables such as oranges, watermelon and leafy greens.



One of the best natural ways to reduce cellulite according to the magazine is to avoid toxins. This can be done by quitting smoking and drinking alcohol, actions that are bad for the lymphatic system. This also means drinking plenty of water, which cleanses the body from toxins and residues, enhancing the metabolism and speeding up the fat burning process.



For more ways to reduce cellulite naturally, CelluliteProcedures.com recommends readers to purchase Joey Atlas’ Truth about Cellulite downloadable e-book. The manual does not only presents the Symulast program, but also diet plans and tips on how to combat cellulite for good, announces the magazine.