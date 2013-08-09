WaysToBurnFatInc Announces New Clinically Proven Ways to Reduce Your Midsection and Lose at a Minimum of 10lbs a Week

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Are you tired of that feeling of guilt? Are you tired of that excess weight and those annoying man boobs? Would you like to achieve that beach body that you have always dreamed of? I am sure the answer to all of these questions is yes. Fat Loss Factor is a healthy eating and dieting system by Dr. Charles Livingston a qualified Chiropractic Physician, Fitness, Fat Loss and Nutrition Expert. It is designed to help you learn how to burn fat fast.



The Fat Loss Factor program entails:



- A 12 week program that shows you the proper foods to eat for a healthy diet plan

- Body strengthening and workouts to quickly help speed up the process of fat burning

- Fat loss guide and motivational weight loss activities



The first 2 weeks involves the following:



A 2 week detox period that is used to completely flush harmful toxins from the body through a process that causes the fat cells in the body to shrink. This is achieved by the consumption of natural organic products such as vegetables, fruits, beans, nuts and raw seeds.



Following this initial 2 week period, the body starts to show signs of extreme fat loss, thus helping the body’s immune system increase with raised energy levels. As a result, this will reduce the craving for unhealthy food.



After this detox period, the regular program follows.



The main Fat Loss Factor phase involves the following:



- Water consumption on a regularly basis to help rid the body of unwanted fat

- Light exercise that helps prepare the body for physical training

- Metabolic boosting workouts three times a week

- Preparation for fat loss to enable motivation and the avoidance of stress

- Daily Meal Preparation

- Foods to avoid and foods to eat for weight loss.



Fat Loss Factor is on sale right now for only 47 US dollars. Also, Tone your abs by using the Dynamic Abs Ebook which is FREE for download for a limited time!



Click Here For More Info or visit www.waystoburnfat.org



“After a year of struggling with diets and exercise programs I finally lost 20 pounds and it was a roller coaster the entire time. I figured out the problem I had was structure and correct planning. After reading your ebook and looking at the Fat loss factor program I could see all the mistakes I made and how I could have easily avoided them. How I wish I would have found it a year ago!” - Amy L. Chicago, Illinois



“Getting in shape and keeping that figure isn’t easy but once I discovered Fat loss factor I almost immediately knew how people done so with so little time. There are so many secrets and things you can do to lose weight fast, the problem is no one really wants to share information that helps. At least not without charging an outrageous price. Until now. Thank you again!” - Jeffrey S. Miami, FL