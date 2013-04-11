All Penny Stocks.com News: Can WebXu Follow in the Footsteps of Internet Brands

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Can WebXu Follow in the Footsteps of Internet Brands.”



WebXu, Inc. (OTC:WBXU)



Companies are learning how to operate in many different ways to maximize profit margins in a tough macroeconomic environment. Many companies are learning to leverage digital technologies as a valuable marketing asset to reach larger, targeted audiences as a matter of operating more efficiently to reach specific demographics in a cost-effective manner. It makes sense, as HubSpot reported last year that inbound leads cost 61 percent less than outbound leads.



Once-public Internet Brands is a yardstick by which many companies in this, the “lead generation” business, are measured or aspire to be like. And wouldn’t they want to be? Started from a single brand, the company now has more than 100 vertical websites under its umbrella that generate more than 120 million unique visitors each month, according to Google Analytics. In 2010, private equity firm Hellman & Friedman bought the company and took it private for $640 million, a 47 percent premium to the price before the deal was announced.



Every shareholder has a dream of a move like that happening to a company that they have a stake in.



A company that could potentially parallel the growth of Internet Brands is WebXu, Inc. (OTCBB:WBXU) a digital media company, owner of a series of websites and lead generation expert headed-up by a team of serial entrepreneurs and financial pros that know a thing or two about building successful Internet companies. Without going into lengthy detail, Matt Hill, chief executive at WebXu, was a founding investor of Shopping.com. It was later sold to Compaq for $220 million. He also founded ShopIt.com, which was sold to Atrinsic. Hill was chairman of SuperNation when it was bought to Intermix Media. In 2010, he sold Adjuice to Beyond Commerce. The list of successful investments for Hill goes on and on and is, safe to say, quite impressive.



http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/348/can-webxu-follow-in-the-footsteps-of-internet-brands.htm



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has been compensated five thousand dollars and two thousand five hundred dollars worth of barter services by a third-party, SmallCapVoice.com Inc. for its efforts in presenting the WBXU profile on its web site and distributing it to its database of subscribers as well as other services. For a complete disclaimer, investors are encouraged to click here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/company_spotlights/archives/wbxu.asp.