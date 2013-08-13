Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- With a $10,000 goal the creators of the WC SPORT watch have launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo. Combining the stunning beauty of various wood grains coupled with stainless steel the watches are ideal for consumers who would enjoy a leap toward a new take on a sporty timepiece. Offered in a choice of six models the WC SPORT watches are in rare form as all other wood timepieces in the marketplace are fragile and light weight. With the use of surgical grade stainless steel in either glossy silver or matte black, and various genuine wood inlays, the watch creators have solved the equation. Now one can make a unique style statement with a watch that is sporty in nature yet classic in appearance. “We’ve worked extensively for one year with our in-house jewelry designers and professional watch designers to create the WC SPORT watch from the ground up so to speak.” said Munish Sethi, Founder of Waves Collection. “And through the collaboration with the designers from both of these discriminating fields, as well as with our manufacturer who comes highly recommended, we’ve come up with something very special.”



The WC SPORT watch collections come in a myriad of wood selections coupled with two band options. Having redesigned the concept of having wooden inlays in a stainless steel bracelet the designers created a way to lay two fine pieces of wood in each link. The WC SPORT Silver Collection will have two models presenting a glossy stainless steel bracelet with wood inlays contrasted by beautiful black Chronograph sub-dials. This collection is comprised of Black Sandalwood and Silver and Rosewood and Silver. The WC SPORT Black Collection will feature four models with a matte black stainless steel bracelet, wood inlays, and contrasting sub-dials. These models include Black Sandalwood and Matte Black, Rosewood and Matte Black, Maplewood and Matte Black and Green Sandalwood and Matte Black.



The watches come with a butterfly double press clasp and a crystal mineral glass dial window. The outstanding watches have a date function as well as a stopwatch with a Seiko chronograph. With a battery life of approximately five years the watch is water resistant up to fifty meters or one hundred and sixty feet. Using all natural wood, careful to keep the product green in an organic nature Sethi said of the exceptional watch models, “No other material is as deeply embedded in our history and culture as wood yet every single piece is unique. It’s the original carbon fiber and it speaks of strength and luxury.” Careful to use wood of all types the watches come in an extremely elegant natural oil injected bamboo case.



Having achieved exceptional initial prototypes of the six watch models Wave Collection will make no more changes to the design before their production run. “We are proud to say we’ve achieved what we were looking for with our first model WC SPORT prototypes.” added Sethi. One hundred percent of all funds raised will go toward the first production run. The watches will retail for $249 but some crowdfunding supporters will have the opportunity to have the WC SPORT watch at an “Early Early Bird Special” of $115.



Waves Collection is a company that is dedicated to creating products that are green thereby helping the environment and supporting consumers with the same aim. To that end, the company’s product line up is entirely created out of one hundred percent natural wood.



To make a donation to the crowdfunding project Click Here