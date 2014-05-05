WCS Bottom-Line Productivity Benefits Part of June 10 Webinar by QC Software

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Webinars are a great starting point for solution discussions. However, too often bottom-line results are not discussed. At the upcoming WCS Webinar on June 10th, these direct impacts will be reviewed. Specifically there will be a discussion how WCS increases productivity and cuts costs and allows for flexibility in equipment purchase decisions. Other benefits included real-time task management and elimination of islands of automation. Offering a single control point to manage warehouse operation is critical and dynamic pick allocation helps balance the load on the system while increasing productivity, including operator productivity.



The webinar will examine how shipping productivity also eliminates errors while providing system diagnostics and problem resolution. These features, advantages, and benefits of a WCS are just a few of the topics to be discussed at the upcoming webinar on June 10th. There will be an extensive Q & A session for attendees to examine particular warehouse and distribution center challenges. The webinar, hosted by QC Software, will address the differences between a Warehouse Control System (WCS) and a Warehouse Management System (WMS). Presenters include Rich Hite, President of QC Software, Jerry List, VP of QC Software, and Thomas N. Williams, President and Owner of Tom Williams Professional Services, Inc.



The webinar will begin promptly at 12:00 PM EST on Tuesday, June 10th. Immediate registration is strongly suggested at: http://www.qcsoftware.com/register



About QC Enterprise

QC Software (http://www.qcsoftware.com) is recognized as an industry leader in providing software solutions for order fulfillment and distribution centers. The innovative software solutions help customers in North America and Europe to streamline warehouse operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Warehouse managers realize increased system productivity and dependability.



QC Enterprise, the premier software product suite, is the result of extensive research, development, and rigorous testing. It is a proven product that provides benefits to leading manufacturers, retailers, and direct sales organizations. This complete integrated warehouse control system is configurable, scalable, and modular to suit a wide-range of user requirements. QC Software customers gain a competitive edge in today’s complex economy. Follow on Twitter @QCSoftware.



QC Software, Inc.

http://www.qcsoftware.com

Jerry List

Vice President

jerrylist@qcsoftware.com

513.469.1424