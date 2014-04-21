WCS vs WMS Webinar Includes Tom Williams as Guest Presenter June 10th

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Thomas N. Williams, President and Owner of Tom Williams Professional Services, Inc. will be a presenter at the webinar starting at Noon EST on Tuesday, June 10th. The topic of the webinar is Warehouse Control Systems (WCS) versus Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and how to pick the right solution. This informative session will share constructive metrics and considerations, with the final twenty minutes open to participant Q&A.



Williams is a systems and industrial engineer with thirty-five years of experience designing, developing, and implementing highly productive and cost effective software and hardware solutions for high-volume distribution systems. His company has won national awards for design in both the US and Canada.



Williams noted, “The Material Handling industry continues to change. Recently, ecommerce and multichannel distribution have added new layers of complexity to the supply chain. The IT industry has evolved in response to these changes. We will review the various warehouse control solutions that are available and provide guidelines for making intelligent IT decisions.”



The webinar, hosted by QC Software, will address the differences between a WCS and a WMS. Presenters also include Rich Hite, President of QC Software, and Jerry List, VP of QC Software.



Registration is limited; immediate registration is strongly suggested at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5326263381164605442



About QC Software

QC Software (http://www.qcsoftware.com) is recognized as an industry leader in providing software solutions for order fulfillment and distribution centers. The innovative software solutions help customers in North America and Europe to streamline warehouse operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Warehouse managers realize increased system productivity and dependability.



QC Enterprise, the premier software product suite, is the result of extensive research, development, and rigorous testing. It is a proven product that provides benefits to leading manufacturers, retailers, and direct sales organizations. This complete integrated warehouse control system is configurable, scalable, and modular to suit a wide range of user requirements. QC Software customers gain a competitive edge in today’s complex economy. Follow on Twitter @QCSoftware.



QC Software, Inc.

http://www.qcsoftware.com

Jerry List

Vice President

jerrylist@qcsoftware.com

513.469.1424