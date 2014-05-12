WCS Webinar on June 10th Hosted by QC Software Includes Warehouse Auditing and Verification

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Order selection verification and auditing are essential components of a warehouse control system. The ability to examine the percentage of picks by customer, carrier, or picker is vital information. The ability to audit automatic weight tolerance checking is also critical. During the verification process, best practices require 100% scan to verify along with visual verification. It is also critical to know the percentage of cartons by an audit reason or rationale, such as those cartons failing a weight tolerance check or errors by a reason code (such as the wrong SKU or quantity.)



Auditing and verification are just a few of the topics to be discussed at the upcoming webinar on June 10th. There will be an extensive Q & A session for attendees to examine particular warehouse and distribution center challenges. The webinar, hosted by QC Software, will address the differences between a Warehouse Control System (WCS) and a Warehouse Management System (WMS). Presenters include Rich Hite, President of QC Software, Jerry List, VP of QC Software, and Thomas N. Williams, President and Owner of Tom Williams Professional Services, Inc.



The webinar will begin promptly at 12:00 PM EST. Immediate registration is strongly suggested at: http://www.qcsoftware.com/register



About QC Software

QC Software (http://www.qcsoftware.com) is recognized as an industry leader in providing software solutions for order fulfillment and distribution centers. The innovative software solutions help customers in North America and Europe to streamline warehouse operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Warehouse managers realize increased system productivity and dependability.



QC Enterprise, the premier software product suite, is the result of extensive research, development, and rigorous testing. It is a proven product that provides benefits to leading manufacturers, retailers, and direct sales organizations. This complete integrated warehouse control system is configurable, scalable, and modular to suit a wide-range of user requirements. QC Software customers gain a competitive edge in today’s complex economy. Follow on Twitter @QCSoftware.



QC Software, Inc.

http://www.qcsoftware.com

Jerry List

Vice President

jerrylist@qcsoftware.com

513.469.1424