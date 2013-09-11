WCUSA Brings Health and Wellness Directly to MGM Resorts Employees

Blue Bell, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Wellness Coaches USA (WCUSA) is pleased to announce that they have brought on-site wellness programs to MGM Resorts. When people think of the qualities that MGM Resorts represent, they probably think of teamwork, integrity, and excellence. After all, these are the same qualities that help win championships and spark innovation. These are also the same core values that have driven MGM Resorts and its 62,000 employees to reach the highest standards possible. The company recognizes that a healthy workforce contributes to its overall performance and strengthens the community in which it operates.



Partnering with WCUSA, MGM Resorts has introduced a portfolio of worksite corporate wellness programs that will make healthy living easy and simple. With the programs, employees have direct access to resources both onsite and away from work. They are encouraged to excel in their health as well as in their service to their guests. The outcome has been great, as the team has become high-performing and guest-focused.



Beginning in 2011, MGM Resorts Las Vegas brought Onsite Wellness Coaches to all three major Las Vegas properties including New York – New York, MGM Grand, and The Mirage. Coaching science and methodology is used by the program to help individual workers, improving their personal health and well-being.



Wellness coaches are there to provide nutrition, exercise, diet, and weight loss guidance to each employee. To help employees manage their numbers and keep track of the progress of their individual goals, wellness coaches perform blood pressure checks and other biometric screenings. So far, the program has yielded positive results for MGM Resorts Las Vegas. From January to July 2012, more than 27,585 one-on-one employee-coach interactions have been made. Additionally, over 2,496 pounds have been lost and participating employees have received lower levels of blood pressure and stress.



About WCUSA

Founded in 2002, WCUSA is the most experienced and fully developed onsite wellness coaching provider in the workplace wellness marketplace, and its staff of highly trained, professional onsite wellness coaches is the largest in the country. Further, in recognition of the exceptional levels of improvement in employee population behavioral and health risks that it achieves, WCUSA has become a leading force in the workplace wellness marketplace, truly setting the standard for the very definition of workplace wellness success. WCUSA presently serves over 300 customer locations, in most all business classifications, of all sizes (from 100 employee lives to tens of thousands), in 38 states throughout the country. To see how employers can take their workplace wellness outcomes to the next level, please visit http://www.wellnesscoachesusa.com.