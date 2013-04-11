Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- On April 26, 2013 during National Victims of Crime Awareness Week, METRAC (the Metropolitan Action Committee on Violence Against Women and Children) is partnering with other community serving organizations to host the We All Have a Role Forum to challenge sexual violence. Statistics show that one in four Canadian women will experience sexual assault in her lifetime, and young women are at greatest risk.



What: We All Have a Role Forum

When: Friday April 24, 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM

Where: North York Civic Centre (5100 Yonge Street)

Who: for community members, youth, students, service providers, people who have experienced sexual violence and their supporters



News about sexual violence flashes across through the media on a weekly basis, from reports of sexual assaults in our cities to cases of sexual violence and harassment in schools and institutions. But discussion about how we can work together to stop sexual violence, curb its negative impacts and support survivors is relatively rare. Sexual assault is still one of the most under-reported crimes in Canada and silence and shaming is yet a problem.



Sexual violence was once considered a “private matter” and a “fact of life”, but there is increasing recognition that we can work together to address and reduce it. We All Have a Role is an opportunity for community members, students, service providers, people who have experienced violence and their supporters to discuss partnerships, programs and innovations to challenge sexual violence. The forum is designed to foster anti-violence collaboration and inspire change.



Speakers include representatives from METRAC, Victim Services Toronto, Toronto Rape Crisis Centre/Multicultural Women Against Rape, Springtide Resources, White Ribbon Campaign, WomenatthecentrE and the Toronto District School Board. A lunchtime Community Safety Fair will be held to share resources to the public. Entry to this forum free but registration is required by April 19.



About METRAC

METRAC is a community-based charity founded in 1984 that prevents violence against diverse women and youth. We All Have a Role is funded by Department of Justice Canada and the May Be Me Campaign.