We All Have Our Heaven: Exciting New Novel Explores Many of Modern Society's Major Issues.

Lynnwood, Washington – Like most siblings, the protagonists in James Hawthorne's 'We All Have Our Heaven' direct life's journey down similar paths. However, with differences that also makes their existences unique, Hawthorne tells the gripping and enthralling journey of their coming-of-age.



Synopsis:



“This is the story of the Morgan brothers, Alex and Matt. They're born in northern California and eventually end up living in the Seattle area during an era of unbridled change and unlimited possibilities.



They do drugs, play rock 'n roll, search for love and engage in the political battles that have captivated the country over the past three decades. One chooses to work in a secure union job and the other opts to become a conservative talk show host.



They both experience heartbreak and loss along the way, sometimes as the result of unexpected violence and sometimes just because of plain old bad luck. But nothing can prepare them for one strong-willed woman named Melissa...”



As the author explains, his book offers both a serious and light-hearted look at life’s wider themes.



“This is a novel that explores and explains a lot of the major issues of the last few decades,” says Hawthorne.



He continues, “But it's also an entertaining read that most people will find sexy, funny and thought-provoking.”



The book’s included themes focus on everything from politics and pop culture to the economy and terrorism.



“My aim was to gel real-world fact with the thrills and spills of compelling fiction. That’s the beauty of writing, you can take the best bits of life and re-shape them into a story that keeps people reading for hours,” he adds.



With such a positive response to his novel, Hawthorne is experiencing much demand for a sequel. While no official announcements have been made, he remains opens about what the future could hold.



“Watch this space! I’ve not made anything official as of yet, but I won’t say that a sequel is totally out of the question,” he concludes.



In the meantime, ‘We All Have Our Heaven’, published by CreateSpace, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/12IFbdF



About James Hawthorne

James Hawthorne lives in the Seattle area with his wife Rosemary and two insane little dogs. He previously self-published an autobiography titled Nothing Happens For A Reason. He loves writing, reading, music, political discourse (both civilized and over the top) and the Seahawks.



He considers himself an agnostic when it comes to spiritual matters but a true believer in the power of good beer and wine.