We Are an Official Skyda 8 Vaporizer Dealer

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- The all new Skyda 8 vaporizers are here . Buy none other than the www.puffnuggs.com, a very renowned name in the world of vaporizers. This website offers the most versatile and useful variety of vaporizers ranging from the portable Skyda 8 pens to the V-hit oil vaporizers kit. So, people looking out for a solution to combat their problem of smoking, Skyda 8 pens gives them the perfect opportunity to do it now.



Many a people fail to understand what a vaporizer is? Vaporizer is basically an instrument that allows one to replace harmful smoking with inhalation of herbs. Thus, vaporizer protects one from all the toxic and irritating substances present because it is devoid of burning process that damages one’s lungs and food pipe. Now what is so special about Skyda 8 pen vaporizers? There are many things that make it special. Firstly, medi puff vape pen and skyda 8 vaporizers are designed in such a special way that they allows its users to inhale all the active ingredients and herbs present in a cigarette thus giving a psychotic satisfaction to the inhaler but at the same time it avoids inhalation of those flowers that are harmful for human consumption.



The smoke that one inhales through a medi puff vape pen and Skyda 8 vaporizer pen is far better for human consumption and less harmful for the body as compared to the smoke inhaled during combustion and burning of cigarette or cigar. It is much similar to an electronic cigarette and easy to use as well. It is battery charged and when one place an order with puffnuggs.com one get a customized vaporizer kit that contains charger, battery, oil containers, rubber mouthpiece and usb charger. Apart from the inherent qualities of an ideal vaporizer, Skyda 8 vaporizer comes in the shape of a sleek and portable pen that is made of high quality black rubber coating material. People can carry this vaporizer pen anywhere without any worry and this pen is extremely easy to use and clean.



Anyone can place an order for vaporizers on the puffnuggs website and can ask any queries by emailing. Puffnuggs.com is a dedicated site in the field of customer satisfaction. The customers can even send their feedback and suggestions. This website offers unique advantage to its customers by offering 90 days guarantee on all its vaporizers.



The best thing about buying Skyda 8 vaporizer from this website is that, they are the authorized Skyda dealers and only 100% genuine and brand new products are dispatched to the esteemed customer’s at the most affordable prices. Yes, puffnigs.com offers the Skyda 8 vaporizers at the most genuine prices to all our customers around the world. For USA customers, the shipping of SKYDA 8 vaporizer pens is absolutely free. For valued in customers in other countries, they charge a very nominal shipping charges. So people planning on buying a SKYDA 8 vaporizer, can buy it from the authorized and most trusted dealers i.e. puffnuggs.com.



About Puffnuggs

Puffnuggs.com is a dedicated site in the field of customer satisfaction. The customers can even send their feedback and suggestions. This website offers unique advantage to its customers by offering 90 days guarantee on all its vaporizers.



CONTACT INFO:

Contact Person – Jerome Garcia

Address – 1462 Bay Street, San Francisco, CA 94117

Email – Sales@puffnuggs.com

Website- http://www.puffnuggs.com