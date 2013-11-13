Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Believing that inherently people are good and they will rise to the occasion when given an incentive Stuart White, Founder, CEO and President of We Are Our World (WAOW) has launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo with a goal of $25,000. WAOW is a community of giving whereby members earn complimentary contribution credits, and WAOW Bucks, that allow them to donate to their choice of over 830 thousand charities. The credits are earned when purchases at fifteen to ninety percent off of retail are made in the WAOW Insider Section of http://www.weareourworld.com website through local and soon to be national retailers and merchants. At the time of purchase, ten percent of each transaction will go toward the member’s favorite choice of charities.



Funding from the Indiegogo campaign will support the expansion of the WAOW sales and marketing efforts and the update of servers to grow the company’s infrastructure. Funding will also support updating the site’s user interface with the creation of an app equipped with GPS targeting features to alert members of exceptional deals within their neighborhood. Slated for future growth due to funding are member initiatives like a blogging section where the community can boast about causes they believe in. On the blog members can also relay their own initiatives within the WAOW community to raise money for their own favorite worthy causes.



Further, member perks are given by way of the WAOW Invite-A-Friend Program that employs a “strength in numbers” process with its referral based system. This system allows members to earn lifelong residuals from referrals in the form of WAOW Bucks that can be used to make additional purchases in the WAOW Insider, more donations to their favorite choice of charities and/or these WAOW bucks can be redeemed for cash. White said of this member perk, “Simply by marketing and inviting other friends to We Are Our World members can make money for charities and themselves.” Also, members can set up business/merchant accounts and they will receive five to ten percent of all the member’s purchases within those accounts. He adds, “There’s no limit on how many members you can invite and you will continue to earn WAOW Bucks for all purchases from those member’s with lifelong residuals.”



For the future progression of WAOW, White hopes to initiate weekly conference calls and webinar marketing meetings to explain the site and its vision. White also hopes to plan offline events and marketing gatherings to expand to other regions.



The We Are Our World (WAOW) project is the brainchild of entrepreneur Stuart White. The basis of the movement is that life is not truly lived unless one gives back to the world. With this in mind WAOW is an easy way for people to shop for opportunities with the altruistic purpose of raising money for global charities in need.



To make an investment in the We Are Our World Indiegogo crowdfunding project Click Here



About Smart Crowdfunding LLC

Smart Crowdfunding is a Florida based company providing marketing and promotional services, which are designed to help crowdfunding projects look better, gain better visibility and ultimately gain trust with potential campaign backers.



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