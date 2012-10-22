We Buy Junk Cars West Palm Beach Florida Company Is Now Offering 10 Percent More for Old Cars

Lantana, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- More and more individuals are junking their cars these days. From older Acura Integras and Honda Civics to Nissan 350z’s, Toyotas, BMWs, and Mercedes, these are all “top dollar” vehicles that south Florida residents are having towed away to get some instant cash in hand.



According to population statistics, the Palm Beach County, Florida area has over 1 million residents. Many of these people own more than one vehicle. While some of these cars and trucks are in good working order, oftentimes the second vehicle will end up just hanging out in the driveway getting rusty.



A local company is creating quite a buzz lately for helping Palm Beach County, Florida residents get rid of their old cars—usually for a generous price. From cars and minivans to trucks and SUVs, 123 We Buy Cars is ready, willing and able to offer their customers cash for their unwanted vehicle.



In order to give their customers an even better deal, 123 We Buy Cars is now offering 10 percent more for junk cars to people throughout the Palm Beach County area. In addition, the company, which just redesigned its website, is also giving anyone who asks a free quote for their old cars. As it states on the upgraded and user-friendly site, “123 We Buy Junk Cars.”



“We purchase all sorts of different automobiles and junk cars in the Palm Beach County, Florida area,” an article on the site noted, adding that employees from the company will come and tow away the junked car and give the owner cash on the spot anywhere within 50 miles of the Palm Beach County area.



“At 123Webuycars.com we are experienced car mechanics who are looking to use your junked car, truck, or van for car parts, scrap metal, or to fix back up to resell. We make the process quick and easy.”



The amount of cash that people will receive for their junk car varies from vehicle to vehicle. While a typical old Honda Civic will fetch about $500, a junked out luxury car will still be worth a lot more. In general, prices range from about $300 up to $1,000.



Customers who have used 123 We Buy Cars have nothing but praise for the company and its services.



“Had a Ford F-150 rusting away in my yard for years,” wrote Henry Belle Glade in a testimonial that is on the company’s website.



“Called you up and you got it out of here and paid me over 900 dollars.”



About 123 We Buy Cars

123 We Buy Cars is a Lake Worth, Florida company that purchases salvaged cars for cash from individuals in Palm Beach County, Florida. The company is currently offering its customers an additional 10 percent more for their old vehicles. The company buys a wide variety of old vehicles, including cars, trucks, SUVs and vans. For more information, please visit http://123webuycars.com Call 561 312 1871 for a free quote today.