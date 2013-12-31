"We Love Reno Tahoe" Page Is Growing Exponentially on Facebook

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- The Facebook page of “We Love Reno Tahoe” is growing exponentially. It crossed more than 4,000 ‘Likes’ in less than one-month time. Michael Seriosa and Jason Aguirre, founders of MaxFusion Media, LLC developed this page on December 01, 2013 to unite all Facebook users who lives in the Reno Tahoe area and its surroundings within a 50-mile radius. They are aiming to unite a total of 340,000 Facebook users, says Michael Seriosa.



According to him, “It is exciting to see that the page is generating consistent increase of ‘Likes’ on Facebook. Our intention to unite FB users of the Reno Tahoe area is taking good shape. We are constantly keeping tab on the changing total likes and net likes. We are very happy with the kind of buzz it has generated.”



“We Love RenoTahoe” page is serving as an online platform to offer local residents with latest updates in the Reno Tahoe area. It offers information on local events, news, discounts, businesses, videos, photos and many useful tips. With more than 4,000 ‘Likes’ in such a short time shows that the page is successfully serving its purpose.



According to Jason Aguirre, the page provides excellent social visibility and it can be beneficial for corporate sponsors. These sponsors can get more local customers and expand their business. He says, “Our page is highly engaging and it can provide any local business maximum visibility. They can optimize their brand online for better ranking on search engines and a great reputation.”



As per pre-Christmas week’s data, the Facebook page has shown steady rise. The total page likes and new page likes for that week was boosted by 188.9% and 179.1% respectively. With 4,250 people engages in the page, it shows 211.1% growth from its previous week.



“I am very happy with this We Love Reno Tahoe page. It is a great platform to remain updated with latest news within the community. I am a local business owner and the page provides me to be connected to the community,” says Aristotle Alquiza, King Cleaners, Reno.



MaxFusion Media, LLC, the company behind “We Love Reno Tahoe” page, helps local business owners to bring out the best in their business by dominating local markets. This Facebook page is also helping many local business owners to spread across their niche local markets.



About “We Love Reno Tahoe”

“We Love Reno Tahoe” is a Facebook that MaxFusion Media, LLC has developed. It includes updates of the area for the Facebook users in Reno Tahoe and its surrounding areas. For more information, visit http://www.WeLoveRenoTahoeUSA.com



Media Contact:

MaxFusion Media, LLC

Phone: (800) 773-8570

Email: michael@maxfusionmedia.com

1 East Liberty 6th floor

Reno, NV 89501

www.WeLoveRenoTahoeUSA.com