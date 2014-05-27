'We R Movers' Expands to California

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- After providing its services to several states in US, ‘We R Movers’ has now expanded its moving services in California as well. The company is providing easy and affordable moving services in a number of locations.



When contacted, a spokesperson from the company said, “Yes, we are now available in California as well. We are serving a number of cities and states in US and provide high quality services to our customers. As a leading moving company, we make sure that our clients are happy and satisfied with our services.” He further added, “Just like other areas, we are going to win California too by becoming the best moving company in the area. Our aim is to give honest and reliable moving and storage services to our clients for all their needs, whether they are shifting a house or office.”



The company is offering its services in several states including Alabama, Illinois, Rhode Island, California, Indiana, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, New Jersey, Montana, New Mexico, Colorado and Iowa among others. The company is scrupulously experienced and proficient at every phase of local and long distance moving. The expert services of the moving company also helps in moving studio apartments to sprawling estates.



If experts of the field are to be believed, moving house or office is quite a stressful job most face a number of problems while shifting to a nearby or far off area. Hiring an experienced and expert company is very essential to get job done effectively. Hiring an expert ensures that there is minimal damage and reduced chances of losing precious items. We R Movers is a licensed company that offers it services with complete care. The company selects its staff after checking their background. Everyone in the staff is required to go through the strict selection procedure of the company.



About We R Movers moving Services in California

We R Movers is a well known company that provides honest and specialized moving and storage services to clients. The company is serving a number of cities and states in United States and recently started operation in California as well.



Moving Companies in California



Search for Moving Companies in California by Zip Code



Company Name: We R Movers

Email: pr@wermovers.org

website: http://wermovers.org

Phone: (888) 315-5750