We Were Close: Compelling Biographical Discovery of Love and Binding Friendships in Conflict with Society's Views and Expectations

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- In recent times, while progress in civil rights has been achieved, many believe that our country still has a long way to go. With bold clarity and heartfelt passion, a powerful new book by Axel Taylor Forrester, humanizes the issues and is catching the attention of readers from coast to coast.



We Were Close, based on true life experiences, explores the struggles that still remain since the 1970s.



Synopsis:



Axel Taylor Forrester’s, We Were Close, is a coming-of-age love story set against the backdrop of the 1970s in small-town USA. The history of Hugh and Mike showcases the narrator’s life, adventures, love and disappointments, against the fabric of life in the Midwest of that tumultuous decade. While the calendar has moved on, many of the concerns facing society have not changed. The quest for acceptance, love, and tolerance is as dynamic and compelling today as it has been in any age.



While the storyline details the teenage years of Mike and Hugh, it resonates with all regarding family, friendships and love with all its ups and downs. WWC is a gripping love story that empathizes with the victims of discrimination, inequality, and those made to feel like second-class citizens.



Love is love; it is not a color, a gender or a lifestyle. It is a feeling from the soul between two beings. At the heart of each person is the desire to be loved. To tell someone they are not worthy of a love of a lifetime, simply because they are different, is an atrocity.



Due to pressures from family, society and religious beliefs, Hugh surrenders his true love and conforms. Turning against his nature, faking to be acceptable, in an attempt to do the ‘right thing,’...fails.



As a reader, you will experience the roller coaster of emotions as two discover soul-mate love and the inevitable destruction of this forbidden bond. Through the many friendships and events, you will understand the diverse social customs and cultural differences when outsiders and locals coexist in a small town.



In the words of the author...



“We Were Close presents a complex story that addresses many issues which are still prevalent today,” says Forrester.



Continuing, “The heart of the story is universal, it connects us all. Each character has a unique impact. There are many questions and much to discuss. Enjoy.”



Since its release, the book has attracted a consistent string of rave reviews:



Diane, 53, states “I could really feel Mike’s love. This story has changed my opinion, as I now get it.”



Neil Forrest, a retired university professor of English living in California, gives it a five star rating.



Heather Brake: “Being a multicultural female who was a child during that time period, I can relate to the struggles of the characters on multiple levels. This work is thought provoking and vitally important given our nation’s current polarization. To love and be loved is a universal emotional need. Once you understand true love, you realize it should not be denied.”



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase a copy.



We Were Close is available now at Amazon: http://amzn.to/1cvzGUA



Also on Smashwords, Sony eBook, Nook, Kobo, Apple iTunes Books, and Diesel eBook Store.



More information can be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/axel.forrester.9



About Axel Taylor Forrester

Axel Taylor Forrester hails from Columbus, Ohio and has returned temporarily after living 3 years in Peru and 20 years in New Mexico. Axel is leaving behind the corporate world of management analysis to find bliss in the creative world of writing, sculpture and painting.



We Were Close is his first literary work. This story’s time has come. This account is about diversity, the positive relations among different people and the struggle caused by the heterogeneous, narrow-minded, empowered minority inflicting conformity and exclusion. This is the time to celebrate our uniqueness.



He is now working on two fictional books.



When one asks why he went to Peru, the author responds, “Don’t ask why. Ask why you have not! Try to experience a dream at least once.”