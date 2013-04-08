Weak Employment Numbers for March. Japan Will Try Easy Money. Where Are Interest Rates and Inflation Headed?

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- All of this is happening before there has been any time for the “Sequester” to hit the economy. What this suggests is that the economy is still in difficulty and unemployment will remain in the current range and could get worse.. The “Sequester” will cause job losses ahead. The bond market has reacted positively to this news. The 10 year Treasury, the benchmark for commercial mortgages has fallen to 1.73% as this is being written.



There is a new wrinkle in the monetary landscape. Japan has started to copy our monetary policy. The Bank of Japan has started an aggressive program of asset purchases. These include not only bond purchases but also exchange traded funds and real estate investment trusts. This is different from what our FED has been doing. The FED has been buying bonds and letting the markets put excess reserves into other places. The Bank of Japan is just doing it directly. They have stated that they are setting an inflation target of 2%. They have had some deflation. Proportionately what they are doing is several times larger than what our FED is doing.



The old saying is “Money is the root of evil”. Easy monetary policies like our FED and the Bank of Japan are doing is the root of inflation. At some point in the future there will be inflation. At some point in the future there will be much higher interest rates.



Take advantage of the low-interest rate world of today. Refinance any properties that you can. There will be a change in the future. It could happen fast and surprise everyone. It may be tied to something as simple as confidence.



