Wealth Book Market Recent Release in India 2014: Research Background & Research Ideas

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- India 2014 Wealth Book: Industry Analysis Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products And Competitive Landscape Research Report



Synopsis



This report is the result of WealthInsight’s extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Japan.



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Executive summary



This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in India. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management market.



Scope



Independent market sizing of India HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2009 to 2013

HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2018

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Geographical breakdown of all foreign assets

Alternative breakdown of liquid vs. investable assets

Number of UHNWIs in major cities

Number of wealth managers in each city

City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential

Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the wealth management and private banking sector in India

Size of the Indian wealth management industry

Largest private banks by AuM

Detailed wealth management and family office information

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



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Reasons to buy



The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 95,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.

Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.



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Key highlights



There were 248,176 HNWIs in India in 2013. These HNWIs held US$1.26 trillion in wealth, and wealth per HNWI was US$5,077,042.

In 2013, Indian HNWI numbers fell by 1.2%, following a 2.9% decrease in 2012.

Growth in HNWI wealth and volumes is expected to improve over the forecast period. The number of Indian HNWIs is forecast to grow by 34% to reach 358,057 by 2018, and HNWI wealth is expected to grow by 44% to reach US$1.99 trillion by 2018.

At the end of 2013, Indian HNWIs held 20.1% (US$253 billion) of their wealth outside their home country, which is line with the global average of 20–30%.



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