Wealth Book Mexico 2013 : Trends in Millionaire Wealth - Market Research Report Available at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Table of Content



1 Introduction

1.1 Details of this Report

1.2 Definitions



2 Executive Summary



3 Wealth Sector Fundamentals

3.1 Political Background

3.2 Economic Background

3.3 Benchmarking Mexico Wealth in Context

3.3.1 World statistics

3.3.2 Distribution of wealth in Mexico

3.4 HNWI Volume and Wealth Trends



4 Findings from the WealthInsight HNWI Database

4.1 Trends in HNWI Wealth to 2017

4.1.1 HNWI trend analysis

4.1.2 Trends of the wealth bands

4.1.3 Demographic breakdown of HNWI

4.2 UHNWIs

4.2.1 UHNWI volume trend analysis

4.2.2 UHNWI wealth trend analysis

4.2.3 Demographic breakdown of UHNWIs

4.2.4 UHNWIs – job titles

4.2.5 UHNWIs – industry breakdown

4.2.6 UHNWIs – breakdown by city

4.2.7 UHNWIs – city population densities

4.2.8 UHNWIs – smaller cities

4.2.1 UHNWIs – affluent suburbs

4.3 UHNWIs – Billionaires

4.3.1 Billionaire volume trend analysis

4.3.2 Billionaire wealth trend analysis

4.3.3 Billionaire per capita net worth trend analysis

4.3.4 Billionaire demographics

4.3.5 List of billionaires



To check out the table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/mexico-2013-wealth-book-trends-in-millionaire-wealth



Synopsis



This report is the result of WealthInsight’s extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Mexico

The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2007 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2012. This enables us to determine how well the country’s HNWIs have performed through the crisis



Summary



There are 145,000 HNWIs and 2,540 UHNWIs in Mexico in 2012. This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in Mexico and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.



Scope



Independent market sizing of Mexican HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2012

HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Geographical breakdown of all foreign assets

Alternative breakdown of liquid vs. investable assets

Number of UHNWIs in major cities

Number of wealth managers in each city

City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential

Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Mexico

Size of the Mexican wealth management industry

Largest domestic private banks by AuM

Detailed wealth management and family office information

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/169561



Reasons To Buy



The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.



The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.



Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.

Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.



