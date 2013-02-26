Wealth Management Competitor Tracker: October 2012 - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Wealth Management Competitor Tracker: October 2012" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- The Wealth Management Competitor Tracker follows the developments of 100 wealth managers and their associated brands globally. Produced monthly, the tracker is based on press releases and reported news stories. It covers product innovation, customer targeting, M&A, partnerships, organic growth, and staffing. Competitors tracked include: Credit Agricole, Falcon Private Bank and Santander.
Competitor activity finally picked up in October 2012 with a total of 76 developments, well above the 12-month average of 64, and up from 52 in September and 50 in August. Levels of competitor activity are staying true to the traditionally busy months ahead of the Christmas holidays in many parts of the world.
Staffing once again contributed the most to the October developments with 43% of all activity, but M&A, Partnerships, and Organic Growth activity also doubled from 10 developments in September to 20 in October, contributing 28%. Key developments include Falcon Private Bank's acquisition of Clariden Leu Europe from Credit Suisse.
Over the last six months, Citigroup, Charles Schwab, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), and Wells Fargo have been the most active companies tracked by Datamonitor's Wealth Management Tracker series. Since May 2012, Citigroup has not shied away from organic growth, with a new Citigold Private Client Center in Taiwan in October.
