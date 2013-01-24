Fast Market Research recommends "Wealth Management Competitor Tracker: September 2012" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- The Wealth Management Competitor Tracker follows the developments of 100 wealth managers and their associated brands globally. Produced monthly, the tracker is based on press releases and reported news stories. It covers product innovation, customer targeting, M&A, partnerships, organic growth, and staffing. Competitors tracked include: Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo.
Scope
- Gain invaluable information on competitors in one concise document; identify long-term trends using the Excel database.
- Sharpen your strategy by implementing the best market, product, competitor and strategic developments of leading players from around the world.
- Learn the Datamonitor Wealth & Investments Team's view on the most important competitor developments in the month.
Report Highlights
Competitor activity in September 2012 remained subdued with a total of 52 developments, only slightly up on the August lull of 50 developments and still below the 12-month average of 64. Datamonitor anticipates that competitor activity will pick up in October and November, traditionally busy months ahead of the holidays in many parts of the world.
Staffing once again contributed the most to the September developments. Key developments included reports that Julius Baer would cut 660-880 jobs on completion of its acquisition of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's non-US business and the announcement that Coutts has appointed a new director of its onshore Swiss banking business.
Over the last six months, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), Barclays, and Morgan Stanley have been the three most active companies tracked by Datamonitor's Wealth Management Tracker Series. RBS also topped the charts for the March to August period; the majority of its activity being related to recruitment within Coutts and Adam & Company.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What product and customer servicing innovations are wealth managers launching around the world?
- Where is the competition expanding and opening new offices and branches?
- Which companies are recruiting new wealth management staff and where?
- What are the levels of M&A and organic growth activity by region?
