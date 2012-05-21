Wealth Management in Taiwan - New Market Report Now Available

New Financial Services research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- Introduction: The Taiwanese wealth management industry is dominated by foreign banks. As the market is still not fully developed, local players have had less time to build up experience and knowledge than their foreign counterparts. Foreign banks also offer wider product portfolios and hence are able to attract a broader customer base.
Highlights
Almost more than any other factor, Taiwan's increasing integration with China and the rest of Asia Pacific will drive growth in its wealth market forward over the next five years. Between 2011 and 2015 liquid assets held by the affluent population are forecast to record a CAGR of 6.3%, reaching $1,095bn in 2015.
Faced with rapidly increasing property prices over the last few years, Taiwanese high net worth individuals allocate the largest proportion of their portfolios to real estate investment. However, as a result of regulatory changes there will also be an increased interest in fixed income products over the next two years.
There are crucial gaps in the service offerings of Taiwanese wealth managers when compared to the overall Asia Pacific region. This represents an opportunity for new entrants to the market, as onshore clients in Taiwan appear not to be properly accommodated by existing players.
