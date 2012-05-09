Wealth Management in the US - New Market Research Report

New Financial Services market report from Datamonitor: "Wealth Management in the US"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- The US wealth management industry continues to strive to recover wealth lost during the 2008 financial crisis. In doing so, US wealth managers must adapt to the increasingly complex regulatory environment. The market is a mixture of retail bank private bank operations, investment bank-led and brokerage-based wealth managers, multi-family offices, and foreign banks.
Report Scope:
- Build your customer targeting strategy using in-depth HNW demographics and needs analysis based on Datamonitor's annual Global Wealth Manager Survey.
- Assess your competition through detailed profiles of notable players, including the customer targeting, marketing and product strategies they employ.
- Size your potential client base using Datamonitor's proprietary data, presenting the number of affluent individuals by liquid asset band to 2015.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The US onshore affluent population constitutes 40.7% of the total adult population (aged 20 and above). The established nature of many industries in the largest and most developed economy in the world, alongside an established culture of entrepreneurialism, has fueled the development of a large pool of affluent individuals in the US.
The US HNW customer is typically over 51 years old and male. Wealth is amassed through earned income and business/entrepreneurship or inheritance. Liquid wealth is held in equities and government bonds. There is a strong appetite for discretionary asset management. There is a high understanding of financial products and a moderate risk appetite.
Investment bank-led and brokerage-based wealth managers exist alongside defined private banking operations from US retail banks, as well as independent family offices. Numerous foreign banks are present in the US in both the onshore and offshore market. There is also a large number of investment advisors in the US market.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- What strategies are my competition employing to win and keep affluent clients?
- Which products and services will affluent clients in the US want in the next two years?
- How is the US wealth management industry structured? What role do banks and asset managers play?
- How many potential clients in the US have onshore liquid assets that would allow me to run a very profitable business?
- Who are the main regulators in Switzerland and which legislation has impacted wealth managers?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wealth Management in Switzerland 2008
- Wealth Management in the Middle East 2009
- Wealth Management in the UK 2009
- Wealth Management in Spain 2008
- Product and service needs of wealth management clients
- Wealth Management in Germany 2008
- Wealth Management in Germany 2009
- Wealth Management Competitor Tracker, February 2008
- Wealth Management in the UK 2008
- Wealth Management in the Nordic Region 2008