The Major Players Covered in this Report: - ABN AMRO, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Bank of China, Bank of Montreal, Charles Schwab, China Merchants Bank, Citigroup, Citi Private Bank, Crédit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, DBS, EFG International, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, HSBC Private Bank, J.P. Morgan, Julius Baer, Morgan Stanley, Northern Trust, Pictet, Royal Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, Société Générale, Standard Chartered, UBS, US Trust, Vontobel, Wells Fargo, OCBC, Bank of Singapore, DBS, UBP, Raymond James, St. James's Place, Investec, Bank Cantonale Vaudoise, Rothschild & Co, Nordea.



This report benchmarks the world's leading wealth managers by managed client assets and financial performance. It covers the 47 most prominent institutions, including standalone private banks and wealth managers as well as competitors that are part of larger universal financial groups. All international public wealth managers with over $100bn in private client assets under management are featured in the report.



Wealth management's top players endured the difficulties of the pandemic well, recovering most of the assets under management (AUM) lost to early market disruption and ultimately growing overall client assets. Positive net inflows and continued growth in revenue - even as the pandemic continues to grind on - means the industry has not suffered anywhere near the same level of disruption as it did during the global financial crisis. While profits dipped, private wealth management remains a bright spot for banking and is well placed to grow into the recovery.



- Private wealth management client assets ended 2020 at an all-time high.

- Asset management consolidation is reshaping the industry and resulting in more top wealth managers adding to their asset management divisions.

- Profits were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, but less so than other parts of banking.



