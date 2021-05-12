Wealth Management Platform Market to See Major Growth by 2026: Fiserv, Comarch, Temenos

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Wealth Management Platform Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Wealth Management Platform market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

SS&C (United States), Fiserv (United States), FIS (United States), Profile Software (United Kingdom), Broadridge (United States), InvestEdge (United States), Temenos (Switzerland), Finantix (Italy), SEI Investments Company (United States), Comarch (Poland).



Scope of the Report of Wealth Management Platform

The growing demand for clients prefer hybrid advisory models over human advisory models will help to boost the global Wealth Management Platform market in the forecasted period. Wealth Management Platform is a front-to-mid advisor platform. It provides a truly 360° client wealth overview, financial goal planning, and portfolio management capabilities. Another major trend is the applications of cognitive computing and AI and machine learning, which tend to lower the operating cost for the clients and develop data-driven insights.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), End User Industry (Banks, Investment management firms, Trading and exchange firms, Brokerage firms, Others), Business Function (Financial advice management, Portfolio, accounting, and trading management, Performance management, Risk and compliance management, Reporting, Others), Advisory Model (Human advisory, Robo advisory, Hybrid)



The Wealth Management Platform Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.



Market Trends:

Digitalization and Process Automation Optimizes Wealth Management Practices

Rising Innovations in the Fintech Industry



Opportunities:

The Adoption of Blockchain and AI in the Wealth Management Platform Market



Market Drivers:

Constant Rise in Global Financial advice management

Compliance With Stringent Industry Regulations



Challenges:

Lack of Awareness About Wealth Management Solutions and Inadequate Technical Expertise Among Enterprise Professionals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Wealth Management Platform Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Wealth Management Platform market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Wealth Management Platform Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Wealth Management Platform

Chapter 4: Presenting the Wealth Management Platform Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Wealth Management Platform market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Wealth Management Platform Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Research Methodology:

- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Wealth Management Platform

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Wealth Management Platform various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Wealth Management Platform.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

