Wealth Nation Entertainment/ Universal Music Group Distribution- Fontana/ Igrooves Signs Major Distribution Deal N.C. Rapper "BIGG"

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Wealth Nation Entertainment Artist Bigg will be releasing his debut Hip Hop single, “For My City”, in Fall of 2013 under Universal Music Group Distribution-Fontana/ INgrooves.



Reggie "Bigg" Daniels was born in the military town Jacksonville, N.C. But move to Charlotte, N.C. at a young age. Growing up, Bigg spent his life in the streets. Known to many as the one who didn't fear standing in the front of the line ready to defend himself against anyone who call out a challenge. Although living the "street" lifestyle, Bigg's true passion was in music. He often set out to build a rap group in the neighborhood but failed due to other situation. Bigg knew he was destined for hip hop and started to save money to begin recording his music. He soon partnered with longtime friend T Fatal and together they release many underground CDs.



As they continued to gain acknowledgement for their crafty lyrics and lifestyle, they were joined by two others named Greenback and Carolina Blue. The duo soon split, while Carolina Blue and Bigg formed there own movement called The Kinfolk Company.



Bigg decided avoiding too much trouble. Carolina Blue continued making mix tapes under the brand name. Bigg continued to build his name in music and was later introduced to a producer by the name of K Lee. With the help of his new found producer the youtube video releases "You can't tell me nothing" and "Horror Movie" helped Bigg to gain the platform he was in search of. Bigg has a lot planned with his new music. He has scheduled appearances on many popular mixtapes and the official release of his new single "For My City" under the Universal Music Group Distribution platform. Bigg understands despite your troubles in life, you can still overcome and achieve your dreams when you are focused.



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