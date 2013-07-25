Wealth Nation Entertainment/Universal Music Group-Fontana/INgrooves Signs Major Distribution Deal with New Rap Marvel

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Emac Money previous mixtape, “Deaf 2 My Enemies”, was released on Livemixtapes with DJ Smallz and DJ Shurefire hosting it. Having such a successful feedback with Southern Smoke, Emac Money has released music videos for “All I See”, “Blowing Money” feat.Wankaego, and “Stoopid Ham” feat. Kid Brick. The “Deaf 2 My Enemies” mixtape features more guest vocals from Ness Lee, Laws, Dion Primo, and many more.



The Florida native is leveraging out a whole new genre of music to the world where trap music meets pop music, an innovative musical hybrid he calls “Hip-Pop”. Emac’s appeal to a broader audience of true hip hop connoisseur’s and music fans that primarily listen to pop & R&B shows his versatility and the embodiment of a true musical evolution. The emcee will be releasing his 2nd mixtape which is currently untitled, this summer as he continues to expand upon a rapidly growing global fanbase.



His team, Kevin Melendez and the CEO of Wealth Nation Entertainment, Robert Terell as his business manager, are creating a path of great success for Emac. With such a crossover talent, Emac Money is bound to take the industry.



