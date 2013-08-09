Wealth Nation Entertainment/Universal Music Group-Fontana/INgrooves Signs Major Distribution Deal with New Rap Phenomenon

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- The Virginia native will be releasing his 3rd mixtape, “HRT2: Still Trappin” (Hampton Road Trappin), Young Jamo has worked with some of the hottest names in hip hop such as Gunplay of M.M.G., Hitchcock from the ‘A-team’, and Red Rum of ‘We The Best’ just to name a few.



Having the ambition to become a successful emcee, Young Jamo is ready to take the music industry by storm!



In 2011, Young Jamo developed his movement 7FiFtySeven Entertainment to represent his area from a national standpoint. The striving talent dropped his 1st mixtape, “Wavy TV Wam”, in the summer of 2011, which generated a buzz for Young Jamo around the Tidewater area. The mixtape created an outlet for Young Jamo, which gave him a chance to open up for talents such as Travis Porter and few shows in Philadelphia. His 2nd mixtape, “HRT: Hampton Roads Trappin”, dropped in 2012 which set the Indie Virginia on fire. Later he began to have even more opportunities to open up for such talents as Yo Gotti and Juelz Santana. His lyrical and catchy flow landed Young Jamo in the “GOT NEXT” section of True Magazine Issue #66 in 2012.



Wealth Nation Entertainment is proud to announce, Hip Hop Phenom- Young Jamo, signs major distribution deal with Universal Music Group/ Fontana Distribution, LLC..



Releasing his highly anticipated debut single, “Everywhere” featuring Gunplay of Def Jam/M.M.G.



RELEASE DATE- July 30th 2013. Young Jamo



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