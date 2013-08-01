Wealth Nation Entertainment/Universal Music Group-Fontana/INgrooves Signs Major Distribution Deal with New Rap Prodigy

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- The Connecticut native recent singles “Bang Bang” and “Gasin” featuring Glasses Malone took the media by storm by going viral the same day he dropped. With such passion within his music, Benji Buck$ creates the right atmosphere for real Hip Hop listeners. At the age of 19 he brings clever lyrical wordplay and exceptional delivery well beyond his years. Benji Buck$ is leaving his mark wherever there is a microphone. With No Days Off,



His most highly anticipated debut single “Time In”, scheduled for release July 23rd 2013 with UMG/Fontana Distribution. As the beat drops, Benji Buckz spits his lyrics, “B**** N**** We Get It Poppin’. Don’t Act Up My Clique Mobbin”. Coming out hard with this certified Street banger is exactly what the streets have been waiting for.



Wealth Nation /Universal Music Group/ Fontana Distribution, LLC.. welcomes Hip Hop prodigy- Benji Buck$, of AV3 Entertainment. No sleep, and his relentless global grind Benji Buck$ definitely epitomizes the mantra of his debut single on Universal…He’s putting “TIME IN”.



