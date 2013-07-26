Wealth Nation Entertainment/Universal Music Group-Fontana/INgrooves Signs Major Distribution Deal with New Rap/Pop Phenomenon

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Representing Vancouver, BC a cultural manner, ABSOLUTE is ready to show the world how to bring diversity into Hip Hop. The single, “Party In Paradise”, gives you a great feeling on the dance floor with his catchy lyrics about living life to the fullest. Collaborating with Grammy Award winning producer’s such as Chin Injeti, who’s worked with Drake, Eminem, 50 cent and Dr. Dre. ABSOLUTE’S Middle Eastern heritage and grassroots upbringing has helped him cultivate a hybrid fusion sound that has captivated broad audiences and fans of his music internationally.



ABSOLUTE is leveraging his career by creating music with veterans such as Craig Smart, Kurupt, and Beenie Man. He is making his mark by developing a unique musical brand with great musical influences from artists such as Tupac, Jay-Z, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to Metallica, Pearl Jam, and Nirvana. With such inspiration behind his craft, he is sure to keep his style a unique multi-cultural blend that embraces his heritage and unifies people of all walks of life



Twelve.5 Records/Wealth Nation Entertainment Artist, ABSOLUTE, signs major distribution deal with Universal Music Group/ Fontana Distribution, LLC..release his new debut single, “Party In Paradise” featuring Craig Smart. JULY 30TH 2013 available on iTunes



