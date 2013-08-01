Wealth Nation Entertainment/Universal Music Group-Fontana/INgrooves Signs Major Distribution Deal with NY Rap Extraordinaire "COMPUTA"

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- In 2002, Computa’s single, “I’ve Seen It All” (featuring his uncle Tito of “The Fearless Four”), appeared on the Motown/Universal soundtrack for the John Leguazamo film, Empire. Being the true veteran that he is, Computa’s music is to help give knowledge to the lost souls of Hip Hop. With extraordinary talent, Computa influential image will help him get his message out to the world.



COMPUTA will be releasing his highly anticipated debut single, “Holdin Grams” w/B-Side re-release of “My A’s Is Up” featuring HAVOC from Mobb Deep.



‘My A’s Is Up’ is about your aura. It comes from my grandfather, a very spiritual, powerful man. I judge people based on their aura and the song basically describes how you feel and your energy. My vision for 2013 is to be apart of one of the biggest record companies. I'm looking to dominate music, bring a different element to the game, and raise the bar musically/lyrically. I just want to deliver a new aura of music.” ~ Computa



CONNECT Scheduled to release July 30th 2013! HAVOC



