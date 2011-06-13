Wealthy Affiliate Review Gets Plenty of Attention in Marketing Community

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2011 -- The affiliate marketing community is rallying around the Wealthy Affiliate and its track record of helping online marketing novices go pro.



“I first stumbled across Wealthy Affiliate back in 2008,” said Pat Jackson, who makes his living in affiliate marketing. “Wealthy Affiliate really opened my eyes to the potential to start a business online and today I make a full time living from home.”



Jackson decided to use his success to help others break into the world of affiliate marketing. He put together a Wealthy Affiliate review to help newcomers navigate the program and share his experience.



One aspect that drew Jackson to the Wealthy Affiliate program was the superior support offered through the Site Rubix, a website creation tool allowing people with no experience to create and launch their own site. The Rubix also supports unlimited domains, drag and drop functionality, video tutorials and scores of other features to help users manage their online marketing business.



Another welcomed feature: hosting is free when a user signs up for the program.



Wealthy Affiliate also helps people make a living online by offering a series of free website design templates as part of the service package, which are visually striking and industry-tested.



“I have seen many free website templates offered during my journey of IM and they never really have much chop” Jackson said. “The ones provided are of great quality and I have several sites made with those templates.”



In his Wealthy Affiliate review, Jackson writes about the vibrant online community surrounding Wealthy Affiliate. The program’s forum is a place where newcomers learn from seasoned marketers who pull in as much as six-figures. The forums are nothing short of an information gold mine for newbies and marketing vets alike.



“If you’re struggling for motivation, it’s a fantastic place to get some,” Jackson said. “There are many members posting about their success, including their first sales.”



It really is the support network that sets this program apart. Besides the unparalleled support at all levels, Wealthy Affiliate is also offering new members several bonus options. One popular bonus is Inside the List, a list of tips and tricks that will help users expand their selling power through the powerful medium of email marketing.



