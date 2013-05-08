Wearable Computing Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2012 - 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Wearable systems include sensors for detecting physiological changes and often include the capability of real-time and continuous recording. Most sensors embedded into wearable systems are placed at specific body locations. Examples include motion sensors or monitors used to track the movements of body segments, which are often in direct contact with the skin. Sensors may also be placed within clothing and other person objects. Some wearable computing devices (http://www.researchmoz.us/wearable-computing-devices-market-global-market-analysis-and-forecast-2012-2017-report.html) are intended for mass market consumer usage. Google Glasses, which provides a virtual reality experience, is one such example.



Wearable computing is one of the next frontiers in ICT and represents a substantial market opportunity for the semiconductor industry, consumer electronics companies, M2M companies, wireless communications companies, and next generation application developers. In the fitness area alone, Mind Commerce forecasts a $350M opportunity by 2017.



This report evaluates developments in the market for wearable computing, growth drivers, market challenges, and revenue forecast.



Target Audience:



Augmented Reality application developers

Semiconductor and micro computer suppliers

Sports clothing and general apparel industries

Mobile and wireless communications device suppliers

Healthcare industry including remote health monitoring

Mobile/wireless network operators and service providers

Next generation application developers and content providers

Consumer electronics merchandisers and application providers



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=139687&type=S



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us