Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Wearable Devices in Healthcare 2014 ? 2020 market report to its offering
The wearable devices industry has grown dramatically during the last four years. The market value is currently relatively small for wearable devices but certain segments are expected to grow rapidly. Wearables are already making great in-roads in the fitness market. The overall healthcare market is expected to grow rapidly for wearables with some very specific scenarios and applications expected to excel in particular within the medical area.
In this report evaluates the current and anticipated wearable devices for the healthcare industry. The report addresses current wearables performance, what wearable devices should be used by healthcare professionals, why and in what circumstances. The report will also provide a full market analysis on the wearable devices in healthcare from 2015 to 2020.
Target Audience:
Healthcare professionals
Augmented reality companies
Wireless device manufacturers
Wireless infrastructure providers
Consumer electronics companies
Wearable technology developers
Embedded computing companies
Regulatory bodies and governments
Wireless service providers of all types
Report Benefits:
Market forecast for wearable tech in healthcare
Understand the wearable technology marketplace
Understand supporting technologies for wearables
Recognize opportunities for wearable tech in healthcare
Identify wearable technology vendor strategies and offerings
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/155100/wearable-devices-in-healthcare-2014-2020.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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