Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Wearable Devices in Healthcare 2014 ? 2020 market report to its offering

The wearable devices industry has grown dramatically during the last four years. The market value is currently relatively small for wearable devices but certain segments are expected to grow rapidly. Wearables are already making great in-roads in the fitness market. The overall healthcare market is expected to grow rapidly for wearables with some very specific scenarios and applications expected to excel in particular within the medical area.



In this report evaluates the current and anticipated wearable devices for the healthcare industry. The report addresses current wearables performance, what wearable devices should be used by healthcare professionals, why and in what circumstances. The report will also provide a full market analysis on the wearable devices in healthcare from 2015 to 2020.



Target Audience:



Healthcare professionals



Augmented reality companies



Wireless device manufacturers



Wireless infrastructure providers



Consumer electronics companies



Wearable technology developers



Embedded computing companies



Regulatory bodies and governments



Wireless service providers of all types



Report Benefits:



Market forecast for wearable tech in healthcare



Understand the wearable technology marketplace



Understand supporting technologies for wearables



Recognize opportunities for wearable tech in healthcare



Identify wearable technology vendor strategies and offerings



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155100/wearable-devices-in-healthcare-2014-2020.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###