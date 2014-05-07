Wearable Devices in Healthcare 2014 - 2020 : MRRBIZ

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- The wearable devices industry has grown dramatically during the last four years. The market value is currently relatively small for wearable devices but certain segments are expected to grow rapidly. Wearables are already making great in-roads in the fitness market. The overall healthcare market is expected to grow rapidly for wearables with some very specific scenarios and applications expected to excel in particular within the medical area.



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In this report evaluates the current and anticipated wearable devices for the healthcare industry. The report addresses current wearables performance, what wearable devices should be used by healthcare professionals, why and in what circumstances. The report will also provide a full market analysis on the wearable devices in healthcare from 2015 to 2020.



Target Audience:



Healthcare professionals

Augmented reality companies

Wireless device manufacturers

Wireless infrastructure providers

Consumer electronics companies

Wearable technology developers



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Report Benefits:



Market forecast for wearable tech in healthcare

Understand the wearable technology marketplace

Understand supporting technologies for wearables

Recognize opportunities for wearable tech in healthcare



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