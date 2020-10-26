Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- Wearable ECG Monitors Global Market Report 2020 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.



The global wearable ECG monitors market is expected to decline from $1.58 billion in 2019 to 1.54 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.68%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $1150.7 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 30.67%.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are Apple, GE Healthcare, Withings, Samsung, QardioCore, AliveCor, Fitbit, Welch Allyn, Philips Healthcare, and CardioNet.



The wearable ECG monitor market consists of sales of ECG monitors embedded with optical sensors and designed to be affixed to a limb of human (patient) body to monitor physiological information anytime and anywhere. The market consists of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of diagnostic wearable ECG monitors. An ECG records the tiny electrical signals that are generated by the beating of patient's heart. An ECG provides data on the heart rate, the rhythm, the state of the conduction system and muscle tissue (heart attacks), and even the level of certain chemicals like potassium in the blood, and the effect of medication.



North America was the largest region in the wearable ECG monitors market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



Prolonged ambulatory rhythm monitoring is crucial for the diagnosis of intermittent arrhythmia. Conventional technologies for non-invasive rhythm monitoring include Holter monitoring or external cardiac event recorders. However, these traditional technologies have limitations in term of low sensitivity, low diagnostic yield, and poor patient compliance. Although implantable cardiac monitors (ICMs) help in long-term monitoring, it is an invasive method as it requires minor surgery and is also associated with significant costs. Therefore there is an increasing demand for non-invasive ambulatory rhythm monitoring. Smart clothing technology is a novel, alternative tool for non-invasive ambulatory rhythm monitoring.



BioTelemetry, Inc., the leading remote medical technology company focused on the delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care, announced that it has acquired ADEA Medical AB, an early-stage Swedish medical technology company that delivers remote health services in the Nordics. The acquisition is aligned with BioTelemetry's longer-term strategy to increase its international footprint and offer its products and services to physicians and patients in the Nordics and other parts of Europe.



This report provides a detailed analysis of the Wearable ECG Monitors market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc.



This independent 200 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Wearable ECG Monitors in these regions, from 2015 to 2030(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Wearable ECG Monitors market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Wearable ECG Monitors market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



