Wearable Electronics Market to Reach $8.36 Billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 17.7%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- According to a new market research report "Wearable Electronics Market and Technology Analysis (2013 - 2018): By Components (Sensors, Battery, Display, Networking); Applications (Consumer, Healthcare, Enterprise); Products (Smart -Textiles, Glasses, Watches); e-Materials & Geography" published by MarketsandMarkets, the total market is expected to reach a total unit shipment of 134.27 million units by 2018 growing at an estimated CAGR of 30.36% from 2012-2018.



Browse >>



- 90 Market Data Tables

- 132 Figures

- 380 Pages and an in-depth Table of Content on "Wearable Electronics Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wearable-electronics-market-983.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



Wearable electronics also referred to as wearable computing or wearable technology is the most buzzing market in the technology industry. Industry experts are of the opinion that it would be the next big thing after Smartphone revolution. And hence it comes as no surprise that an increasing number of technology giants are betting high on wearable products and devices. The field of wearable technology includes several products such as smart glasses/goggles, ring/finger worn scanners, footwear such as athletic, fitness & sports shoes, wrist wear such as advanced electronic watches and wrist-bands and others (such as head-bands and neck-wear) apart from smart textiles and e-textiles. E-textiles with electronics fabric are expected to commercialize in 2016.



This report describes the market trends, drivers, and challenges of the wearable technology market and forecasts the market to 2018, based on technology, form factors, products and components, application, and geography. This report covers geographies like the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW (Rest of the World). North America is the largest geography in terms of Wearable Electronics Market unit shipment and market revenue. APAC region has been identified as the fastest growing region, with China leading the way. The Europe and ROW region are also very promising market, with Middle East, and Latin America providing impetus to the growth.



The report profiles twenty three promising players in the wearable technology market ecosystem. The competitive landscape of the market presents a very interesting picture, where large number of small players has become a force to reckon with. The market is witnessing series of new product launch and announcement and partnership across the value chain. Some big announcement by small and big players alike is expected in the coming months. Some of the key players in the wearable technology market include Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Adidas AG (Germany), BodyMedia, Inc. (U.S.), Fitbit, Inc. (U.S.), Free scale Semiconductor Ltd. (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Green Peak Technologies B.V(Netherlands), Weartech (Spain)Medtronic, Inc. (U.S.), Nike, Inc. (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.), Recon Instruments, Inc. (Canada), Suunto Oy (Finland), Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), and Zephyr Technology Corporation (U.S.) among others.



Buy a copy of this Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=983



More Relevant reports - Semiconductor and Electronics Market



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace & defense.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com