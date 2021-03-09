Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global wearable injectors market size is expected to reach USD 15.66 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes among the growing geriatric population in countries across the globe and need for more efficient drug administering devices and solutions that are easy to use and improve quality of life of patients. The fear of needles, painful injections, and risk of needle stick injuries are other major factors driving increasing demand for wearable injectors among new insulin users.



The investigative approach applied for the extensive analysis of the sale, gross margin and profit generated by the industry are presented through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Importantly, these resources can be easily integrated or used for preparing business or corporate presentations.



Market Segments

The global Wearable Injectors market has been categorized based on the product type, application, and region. Our expert analysts undertake a thorough assessment of all of the segments included in the report and analyze them based on their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation allows the interested parties to determine sectors in the global Wearable Injectors market with high growth prospects and understand the growth strategies adopted by leading segments during the forecast period.



Some Key Highlights in the Report

In August 2019, Genentech of Roche entered into collaboration with Enable Injections, which is a developer and designer of wearable investigation testing, for 'Combination Goods' infusion devices. The partnership was created for multiple programs based on the en-Fuse platform of Enable.

The spring-based segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to rising preference, driven by more ease of use as compared to conventional procedures.

The on-body wearable injectors segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Demand for on-body wearable injectors is relatively high currently, and this segment is expected to account for a significantly robust revenue growth during the forecast period. On-body wearable injectors enable patients to self-administer treatments at home, which is more comfortable and cost-effective.

The immune-oncology segment accounted for largest revenue share among other application segments in the wearable injectors market in 2020, driven by increasing prevalence of cancer among the growing geriatric population and rising adoption of wearable injectors that are easy to use, more cost-effective, and less painful.

The home care setting segment accounted for the largest revenue share than other end-use segments in 2020 due to increasing research and development initiatives for production of more advanced and cost-effective self-injection systems for use in home care settings.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global wearable injectors market in 2020. Robust presence of major players such as Amgen, Insulet Corporation, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Enable Injections, and United Therapeutics Corporation is projected to continue to boost growth of the North America wearable injectors going ahead.

Key players in the market include Medtronic, Amgen, Ypsomed, Insulet Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Enable Injections, United Therapeutics Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Johnson & Johnson.



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Motor-driven

Expanding Battery

Spring-based

Rotary Pump

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Off-body

On-body



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cardiovascular Disease

Diabetes

Immuno-Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Clinics

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



