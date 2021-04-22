Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The global wearable injectors market size is expected to reach USD 15.66 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes among the growing geriatric population in countries across the globe and need for more efficient drug administering devices and solutions that are easy to use and improve quality of life of patients.



The report contains extensive analysis of the market in light of the ongoing COVID-19 impact. The pandemic has affected the economic landscape of the world dynamically. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic. The report also discusses the present and future impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.



The Global Wearable Injectors Report is a panoramic study of the overall Wearable Injectors market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Wearable Injectors market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Wearable Injectors market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Wearable Injectors industry.



Key players in the market include Medtronic, Amgen, Ypsomed, Insulet Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Enable Injections, United Therapeutics Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Johnson & Johnson.



Emergen Research has segmented the global wearable injectors market on the basis of technology, type, application, end-use, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Motor-driven

Expanding Battery

Spring-based

Rotary Pump

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Off-body

On-body



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cardiovascular Disease

Diabetes

Immuno-Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Clinics

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others



The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Wearable Injectors industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.



The report classifies the global Wearable Injectors market into various regions, including:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Report Highlights:



The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Wearable Injectors market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Wearable Injectors industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Wearable Injectors market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Wearable Injectors Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Wearable Injectors Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases



4.2.2.2. Technological developments of the wearable injectors



4.2.2.3. Rising incidence of diabetes among the geriatric population



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Rising healthcare expenditure



4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Wearable Injectors Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



5.1.1. Motor-driven



5.1.2. Expanding Battery



5.1.3. Spring-based



5.1.4. Rotary Pump



5.1.5. Others



Chapter 6. Wearable Injectors Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



6.1.1. Off-body



6.1.2. On-body



Continue…!



